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Baltimore County arrest made in Solar Circle shooting

Baltimore County Police car
Bill Fink/ABC2 News
Baltimore County Police car
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PARKVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County detectives arrested a 29-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting on Solar Circle.

Jada Hatcher faces multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder.

Hatcher currently being held without bond.

The shooting occurred Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, at approximately 4:10 a.m. The man who was shot suffered a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Detectives believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 410-887-4636.

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