Maryland's online tax service restored with launch new statewide portal

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Individuals and businesses can now once again file their tax returns, make payments and manage their tax obligations with the new Maryland Tax Connect portal, which launched on Tuesday.

According to as release from the Maryland Office of the Comptroller, the new portal follows a planned outage that began in August, where the office took the original system offline to migrate tax records.

The system replaces legacy systems, including iFile, and the agency's online bill payment system.

"As with any transition of this scale, the Office of the Comptroller anticipates a period of adjustment as Marylanders and tax practitioners become familiar with the new system," the office said. "The office is closely monitoring system performance and taxpayer feedback over the coming weeks and will continue to share updates and support resources as they become available. The agency is also working to resolve issues raised by taxpayers during the August transition period."

Find the portal here.