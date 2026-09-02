Baltimore City Hall closed Wednesday for emergency maintenance

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Hall and the Charles L. Benton Building are closed Wednesday for emergency maintenance to repair a steam leak.

A news release from the city said the closure is not related to a public health or safety concern, rather on the recommendation of the Department of General Services in order to conduct thorough system maintenance.

Repairs are expected to be completed quickly and the buildings should be open again Thursday.

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