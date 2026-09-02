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Baltimore City Hall closed Wednesday for emergency maintenance

Baltimore City Hall
WMAR
Baltimore City Hall
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BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Hall and the Charles L. Benton Building are closed Wednesday for emergency maintenance to repair a steam leak.

A news release from the city said the closure is not related to a public health or safety concern, rather on the recommendation of the Department of General Services in order to conduct thorough system maintenance.

Repairs are expected to be completed quickly and the buildings should be open again Thursday.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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