Project manager turned designer wins top prize at Runway Revolution fashion showcase

BALTIMORE, Md. — A fashion program designed to help aspiring designers build their skills has wrapped up another successful year.

Runway Revolution recently concluded its fourth year, culminating in a fashion showcase where participants unveiled collections they developed throughout the program.

This year's top honor went to Shaunice McKelvy, who earned a $1,000 prize for her winning collection.

Abisola Oladeinde McKelvy with flowers after her win

McKelvy works as a project manager by day, but over the past 10 weeks, she transformed into a fashion designer, developing a collection inspired by her own experiences.

Her designs focused on inclusivity, with an emphasis on helping people of all sizes feel confident in their bodies while still having access to fashionable clothing.

Winning the showcase is just the beginning; she plans to continue improving her skills and take things to the next level.

"Keep sewing for sure, keep learning, and I also would really love to start my own tailoring business, because I know people out there need things tailored and I'll be the woman to do that for you," McKelvy said.

While the fourth year of Runway Revolution has come to an end, opportunities for aspiring designers to learn continue.

The program's founder is hosting an all-day beginner sewing class on Sept. 19, offering another chance for community members interested in fashion and garment-making to develop their skills. Click here to register.