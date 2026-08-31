Body camera footage shows Severn carjacking suspect driving toward officers before police shooting

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department has released body-worn camera video showing the moments leading up to a non-fatal police shooting in Severn earlier this year.

The footage captures the May 7 incident involving Jasmin L. Cooper of Crownsville, Maryland, who was charged with carjacking, attempted carjacking, multiple counts of reckless endangerment, first- and second-degree assault, and related charges.

Watch: Carjacking suspect injures officer before being shot by police

Carjacking suspect injures officer before being shot by police

The incident began when Anne Arundel County police responded to the area of N. Crain Highway and 11th Avenue in Glen Burnie for a report of a crash. Officers learned the driver had crashed her car and then forcibly took the car belonging to a family member who was helping her after the initial crash.

Officers located Cooper's car with her still inside in the 8500 block of Pioneer Drive. Police say Cooper drove toward the officers, striking an officer, two patrol cars, and another vehicle. Officers then fired at and shot her.

Additional officers pursued Cooper as she turned onto Reece Road from Pioneer Drive. She crashed into another car in the area of Reece Road and Telegraph Road and then attempted to gain entry into another occupied vehicle before detectives arrested her.

The officer who was struck was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Cooper was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The officers involved were identified as Corporal L. Hylton, an 8-year veteran of the agency, and Officer N. Watson, a 1-year veteran of the agency. Both are assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.