Baltimore doctor running half marathon to raise awareness and funds for the patients she serves

BALTIMORE, Md. — As runners prepare for the Baltimore Running Festival this fall, one participant will take on the half marathon race with a mission that extends far beyond the finish line.

GBMC doctor running half marathon to support patients affected by CDLS GBMC doctor running half marathon to support patients affected by CDLS

Dr. Antonie Kline, a physician who specializes in Cornelia de Lange syndrome (CdLS), has spent decades caring for people affected by the rare genetic condition.

"There are so many rare conditions, and so collectively, genetic syndromes are a big part of the world, so people should know about them," Kline said.

Cornelia de Lange syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that affects approximately one in 10,000 people. According to Kline, individuals with the condition may experience developmental delays, behavioral challenges, distinctive physical characteristics and organ abnormalities.

Kline became medical director of the CdLS Foundation in the late 1990s. After joining Greater Baltimore Medical Center in 2000, she helped establish a free clinic that brings together specialists twice a year to provide care and support for patients and their families.

People come from around the country and Canada for the clinic.

For Lisa Thomas and her daughter, Dorian, the clinic has been life-changing.

Taylor Epps Dorian and her mom Lisa

"The clinic brings in all the specialists; it's like a one-stop shop," Thomas said. "We saw a behavior specialist, we saw orthopedics, we saw eye and vision, hearing, the whole nine yards."

The Thomas family lives in Montgomery County and first visited the clinic when Dorian was 8 years old.

"The fact that we live 45 minutes away and have access to Dr. Kline and the CDLS Foundation has just been nothing short of a Godsend," Thomas said. "Participating in the clinic allowed us to ask questions that we didn't know we needed to ask."

Thomas said that support has helped Dorian surpass expectations.

"We were told she wouldn't be able to walk independently. We have seen her do that and so much more," Thomas said. "She's participated in Special Olympics cheer, she did adaptive ballet for a while, adaptive swim, Girl Scouts."

About 15 years ago, Kline decided to combine her love of caring for patients with one of her favorite hobbies.

Dr. Antonie Kline Dr. Kline holding her medal after running 13.1 miles

"I love running," Kline said. "I thought I could create a team that could help raise money and awareness for CDLS, and so we've been doing it every year since then."

Since its creation, Team CDLS has raised thousands of dollars in support of the foundation and its programs. This year, Kline and her teammates hope to raise at least $12,000 through the Baltimore Running Festival.

"The city really comes alive, and it's exciting," she said. "I really learn so much from the children and adults with CDLS, so I just kept doing it."

The Baltimore Running Festival takes place Oct. 17, bringing thousands of runners and spectators to downtown Baltimore. For Kline, the race is another opportunity to support families affected by a condition she has dedicated her career to understanding and treating.

To donate to Team CdLS, click here. To run or walk in the festival representing Team CDLS, click here.