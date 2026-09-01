Veteran Spotlight: Commander Christopher Poulos

For Commander Christopher Poulos, service has never been limited to a single role or uniform. Over a remarkable 25-year military career, he served his country across the globe, building a legacy of leadership, logistics expertise, and unwavering dedication to mission success.

A native of Gulfport, Mississippi, Poulos joined the U.S. Navy in 1996 as a Hospital Corpsman and began his military journey with the Fleet Marine Force at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

In 1998, he earned a commission as a Supply Corps Officer, launching a career that would take him to assignments aboard the USS Nicholson, USS Blue Ridge, Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa, Japan, and numerous commands throughout the United States.

One of the most notable chapters of his career came during his deployment to Afghanistan, where he served as Officer in Charge of key logistics facilities supporting the Afghanistan National Army. His work ensured critical supplies, equipment, and vehicles reached those serving on the front lines.

Courtesy: Christopher Poulos

Following his transition to the Navy Reserve in 2007, Poulos continued to serve, ultimately retiring in March 2021 as a Supply Corps Commander, O-5, after 25 years of honorable service. Along the way, he earned an impressive list of decorations, including the Joint Service Commendation Medal, three Navy Commendation Medals, an Army Commendation Medal, five Navy Achievement Medals, and numerous campaign and service awards.

Courtesy: Christopher Poulos

Today, Commander Poulos continues his commitment to public service as a Contracting Officer with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. With nearly two decades of federal acquisition experience, he helps secure critical services that advance the health and well-being of Americans nationwide while maintaining responsible stewardship of taxpayer resources.

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