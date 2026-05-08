Carjacking suspect injures officer before being shot by police

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — An officer was injured following a carjacking in Anne Arundel County Thursday night.

Anne Arundel County police responded to the area of N. Crain Highway and 11th Avenue in Glen Burnie for a report of a hit-and-run collision.

Once on scene, officers learned the driver had crashed her car into another vehicle and then forcibly took the car belonging to a family member who was helping her after the initial crash.

Officers located the suspect's car with the driver still inside in the 8500 block of Pioneer Drive.

Police say the suspect drove toward the officers, striking an officer, two patrol cars, and another vehicle. As a result, officers fired at her, and she was struck.

Additional officers responded to the scene and pursued the suspect as she turned onto Reece Road from Pioneer Drive.

The suspect crashed into another car in the area of Reece Road and Telegraph Road and then attempted to gain entry into another occupied vehicle. Detectives then arrested her.

The officer who was struck was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing with charges pending against the suspect.