Hot start to the month

Happy Tuesday!

Very hot and muggy today with chances for storms later on this afternoon. Temperatures soar into the middle 90s under some sunshine. Marginal and slight risks over portions of the state. Some storms may become severe between today and Thursday. Have ways to get alerts and stay weather aware. In the 90s for the rest of the workweek.

Overnight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Light southwest wind.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Tuesday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers between 2am and 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11am and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Labor Day

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.