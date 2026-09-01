Mystery Amazon packages have been showing up at Baltimore man's home for nearly 2 years

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore homeowner is searching for answers after packages addressed to a stranger have been showing up at his door for around 2 years.

Frank McMillian has lived in his home for 26 years. But packages keep arriving addressed to someone named Skylar Baker, a person McMillian says he has never known and who has never lived at his address.

"I do not know them, and never have been a person by that name that lived in this house. I'm the second owner of the house," McMillian said.

McMillian tried to track down the right address on his own, but came up empty.

"I went down the south Spring Street and maybe they had the north and south mixed up. I ended up by the water and I got frustrated," McMillian said. "And so that's why I decided to call Mallory, Channel 2, because I know she will get to the bottom of it."

McMillian saw a WMAR-2 News report by Mallory Sofastaii last year about a Hampden woman who received over 100 Amazon packages addressed to someone else. Despite repeated calls to customer service, the packages kept coming.

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At the time, Amazon said it would work directly with the customer to resolve the issue but did not say whether the deliveries were connected to a brushing scam.

Brushing scams occur when scammers send packages you never ordered, sometimes to make their sales look more legitimate or popular. The FTC issued a new warning in August, saying an unexpected package can also be a sign that scammers have your personal information.

We reached out to Amazon about McMillian's deliveries. The company says it is actively investigating.

"I never ordered anything from Amazon. Never," said McMillian.

"You've never ordered from Amazon?" asked Sofastaii.

"Nothing, never," he replied. "Up in my age, I don't need much. I got enough to last me till I leave this earth."

In the meantime, McMillian has been holding onto the packages. He refuses to open or throw them away, even as they clutter his home.

"If my name is not on it, I'm not going to open it up. Now, don't get me wrong, there would have been a time I would have opened it up, but since I belong to God Almighty, he sees what I'm doing and I'm not doing anything. He keeps me accountable," McMillian said.

The FTC says if you receive a package you didn't order, do not scan any QR codes inside, change your shopping passwords, and check your credit report for anything you don't recognize.