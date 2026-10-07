Republican candidates propose magnet school to ease Overlea High School overcrowding

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Republican candidates for Baltimore County offices are proposing to convert a shuttered school building into a magnet school for tech students, a plan they say would address overcrowding at Overlea High School.

In September, we reported on the overcrowding issue at Overlea High School. The school was designed to hold about 1,100 students but has around 1,600 enrolled. Some students are being taught in trailers behind the school.

Watch: Overlea High School students love their school, but not its crowded hallways

Overlea High School students love their school, but not its crowded hallways

Glen Geelhaar, Republican nominee for Delegate, said the building represents a key opportunity.

"We feel that this school is a golden opportunity, this school building to address the overcrowding at Overlea High School," Geelhaar said.

The plan includes renovating the building into a magnet school for tech students.

Yahu Blackwell, Republican nominee for Senate, said parents across District 8 support the idea.

"So this would be a magnet school, and from the response that I've gotten from the parents, this is what they want. I've talked to many different parents all over District 8 and every parent that I've spoken to wants to see trades education come back to the community. They believe that it will change their children's lives," Blackwell said.

The school was closed in 2023 after the school board said it was in poor condition. It opened in 1930.

Geelhaar said the magnet school could benefit students at nearby high schools as well.

"Not only would we help Overlea, but we also could impact the lives of Perry Hall High School and Parkville High School too who would be able to apply to go here too," Geelhaar said.

The candidates said the Anduril announcement at Sparrows Point shows why the magnet school is needed.

Tim Fazenbaker, Republican nominee for county council, said the area needs students ready to enter the workforce.

"We need a pipeline of students that are going to be ready to hit the workforce in just the next couple of years," Fazenbaker said.

A boundary study is underway in the area, and a meeting is happening Wednesday night.

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