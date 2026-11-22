A Southern Maryland coffeehouse and cocktail bar is expanding to Harford County, with a new location set to open in downtown Bel Air in December.

Social Coffeehouse & Cocktail Bar announced it will open Social on Bond at 128 North Bond Street, on the ground floor of The Standard on Bond, a new five-story mixed-use building.

The business opened its first location, Social on Fenwick, in Leonardtown in 2018. Owner Sean Coogan Jr. said his family has longstanding ties to Harford County, making Bel Air a natural choice for the company's second location.

“We named ourselves after the type of environment we wanted to create; a place where families and friends could come enjoy each other’s company over a coffee or cocktail,” Coogan said.

Social on Bond will serve the company's Social Coffee Roasters coffee along with bourbons and whiskeys from Tobacco Barn Distillery in Hollywood, Maryland.

The menu will include brunch, lunch and shareable small plates.

The coffeehouse plans to open seven days a week, with hours beginning at 6:30 a.m. on weekdays. The cocktail bar will open in the afternoons Monday through Saturday and at 11 a.m. Sundays.

An exact grand opening date has not yet been announced.

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