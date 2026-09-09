Overlea High School students love their school, but not its crowded hallways

OVERLEA, Md — Some students at Overlea High School are taking classes in trailers behind the building, a byproduct of a school that is more than 140 percent over capacity.

Shafiyq Hinton, a member of the Overlea High School PTSA, said the problem has only grown worse over time.

"Well the issue of overcrowding at Overlea it hasn't really changed, it's gotten worse. I think as the years have gone by it's exacerbated," said Hinton.

Students say they enjoy coming to school and seeing their friends and teachers, but overcrowded hallways have led to pile-ups, and some students getting injured.

Damien Boyd, an 11th grader, described what the hallways are like.

"People just be pushing each other around, throwing each other, last time I checked when I was walking around the hallways I got bumped and my wrist has been swelling up and hurting," said Boyd.

Sometimes, there are not enough seats in classrooms. Bentley Madison, a 10th grader, said attendance fluctuations offer some relief, but not always.

"Some people are usually absent so sometimes there will but if everybody is there it will be hard to find seats for everybody," said Madison.

Teachers have noticed the strain as well. Kelly Zephir, the school's choir teacher, has the advantage of a large room, but said her students arrive drained from the stress of the packed building.

"There's so many great kids who are going here to Overlea and they deserve a high quality education and they sometimes don't even have seats in some of their classrooms," said Zephir.

The district is conducting a boundary study to address the overcrowding. The plan would spread students across Overlea, Loch Raven and Parkville high schools and is set to be implemented for next school year.

Hinton said he believes a more permanent solution is needed.

"I think the solution has to be a new school. One new high school in Eastern Baltimore County would really change the fortune for many students," said Hinton.

New Superintendent Dr. William Heiser did not agree to an interview but his office sent a statement.

BCPS is actively working to address overutilization at Overlea High School, and the boundary study process is underway. The Boundary study will provide capacity relief to Overlea High School by balancing enrollment at Loch Raven, Overlea, and Parkville high schools. The new boundaries will go into effect for the 2027–2028 school year.

More information is available on the Boundary Study webpage: https://www.bcps.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=2828&pageId=74314372 [bcps.org]

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

