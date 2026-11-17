CATONSVILLE, Md. — Miss Maryland USA 2026 Holly Plank is using her platform to make the holidays brighter for children in need.

Plank, a Catonsville native, has partnered with Maryland-based nonprofit Foster the Family to support its North Pole Toy Center — an initiative that fulfills toy wish lists for families during the holiday season.

"We're working together to fulfill a wish list and they're calling it their North Pole Toy Center," Plank said.

Through the Plank Foundation's website, donors can shop an Amazon wish list and have toys sent directly to Foster the Family.

"We just wanted to make it really easy for people to do something for someone else this holiday, make a child's holiday that much more special," Plank said.

The effort reflects a broader commitment to giving back that has defined Plank's public life. She has served on the board of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, where she has advocated for music education through its OrchKids program, which provides opportunities to more than 2,000 Baltimore students. She is also the co-founder and director of the Plank Foundation, an organization that works to support nonprofits.

Plank's path to the Miss Maryland USA crown was not without its challenges. She competed four times before earning the title.

"Every time I would compete, I would come away with something," Plank said.

She said she nearly walked away before deciding to try one final time.

"I decided to give it one more year. I was like, let me just give it one more year, and I won, so it was really, really a blessing to be able to represent Maryland," Plank said.

When she competed on the national stage, Plank made sure to bring a piece of Baltimore with her. During the pageant's costume section, she considered dressing as a can of Old Bay or a Baltimore Raven before ultimately choosing to represent the Baltimore Orioles.

"At the end of the day I was like, let me do O's because there's just more color and a little bit more to play with," Plank said.

Her holiday toy drive is currently underway. Donations can be made through the Plank Foundation's website.

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