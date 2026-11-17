BALTIMORE — The Orioles are giving fans an early look at what’s coming to Camden Yards in 2027, from Hot Dog Race bobbleheads to the return of the popular Birdland Hawaiian shirts.

Single-game tickets for all 2027 regular-season home games, excluding the Home Opener, go on sale Thursday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

The team also unveiled its first round of promotional giveaways and special events for the upcoming season.

One weekend will celebrate an Oriole Park tradition with three Hot Dog Race bobbleheads. Fans can get Relish on June 11, Mustard on June 12 and Ketchup on June 13.

Birdland Hawaiian Shirts return July 23 and 24, with a kids' version available July 25. Other giveaways include a 410 Day cap, hockey jersey, Hot Dog cap, City Connect gear and a replica Orioles jersey.

The Orioles are also bringing back several special ticket packages and heritage nights. A new Irish Heritage Night is scheduled for April 22, joining Jewish, Japanese, Italian and Greek heritage nights. Three Bark at Oriole Park games are also planned.

Fans looking for a less expensive trip to Camden Yards will again have the option of $19 tickets, including fees, for regular-season home games while supplies last, excluding the Home Opener.

The Orioles open their home schedule against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, March 29. Tickets for the Home Opener are currently available exclusively to Birdland Members.

Additional promotions and special ticket packages will be announced later in the offseason.

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