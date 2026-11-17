CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed outside an Elkton apartment complex, and police are asking for the community's help identifying two suspects.

Officers say they were called Sunday night for reports of gunshots at the Glen Creek Circle Apartments on Muddy Lane, just south of Interstate 95. There, police found Zykere Brown-Banks shot outside Building 5. He died at the scene.

Investigators have released video of two suspects and are working to identify them.

Anyone with information, or who has surveillance video from the area between 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sunday, is asked to call Elkton Police or submit a tip through the department's website.

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