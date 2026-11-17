BALTIMORE — BALTIMORE, Md. — Maryland utility customers could qualify for hundreds of dollars in energy-efficiency rebates, but purchase and application deadlines are approaching.

EmPOWER Maryland programs, funded through a charge on customers’ utility bills, offer rebates, discounts and home improvements intended to reduce energy use and costs.

Current offers include up to $100 back on qualifying smart thermostats and up to $1,600 on eligible heat pump water heaters. Other programs help customers with insulation, weatherization and energy assessments.

“I think many people are beneficiaries of this important set of dollars, and I would say critical dollars for low and moderate income families,” said Ruth Ann Norton, president and CEO of the Green & Healthy Homes Initiative.

Utilities are awaiting Maryland Public Service Commission approval for their 2027 programs. BGE says most residential offerings would not change substantially under its proposals, but exact incentives remain undecided.

Customers should check their utility’s eligibility requirements before buying equipment or submitting a rebate application. Deadlines vary by utility and program.



Pepco Maryland: qualifying appliances, heat pump water heaters and smart thermostats must be purchased by Nov. 30, 2026 and receipts submitted by Dec. 7, 2026.

Delmarva Power Maryland: qualifying appliances, heat pump water heaters and smart thermostats must be purchased by Nov. 30, 2026 and receipts submitted by Dec. 7, 2026

BGE: qualifying smart thermostats must be purchased by Nov. 30, 2026 and receipt submitted by Dec. 31, 2026.

BGE: qualifying heat pump water heaters must be purchased by Dec. 31, 2026 with receipt submitted by the same deadline.

The dates are posted on the utilities’ current rebate pages. Installation requirements may also apply. BGE says water heaters purchased through its Product Advisor must be purchased and installed by Dec. 31.

BGE told WMAR-2 News customers would be able to submit purchases made after this year’s cutoff once the PSC approves its plans and the 2027 programs open.

“We aren't planning any immediate changes to this offer, however nothing is guaranteed until the programs reopen,” a BGE spokesperson said.

The programs also offer ways to identify energy waste and improve comfort at home.

Emily Scarr, senior advisor for Maryland PIRG and the Maryland PIRG Foundation, said she recently had an energy audit and is adding insulation because her home’s upper floor remains cold.

“My kids' rooms are freezing, no matter what we do,” Scarr said.

BGE says customers can still contact a participating contractor directly to schedule a $100 Home Performance with ENERGY STAR audit, although appointments cannot currently be booked through BGEsmartenergy.com.

Two other BGE services have stopped accepting new appointments:



Quick Home Energy Check-ups: The last day to schedule for 2026 was Nov. 6.

HVAC tune-ups: Enrollment is currently closed.

BGE says both programs will reopen after it receives an order from the PSC.

Norton said energy improvements can help lower-income households reduce their dependence on heating assistance by reducing the amount of energy needed to keep their homes comfortable.

People who need help finding assistance can contact the Green & Healthy Homes Initiative at 410-534-6447 or info@GHHI.org, Norton said.

Some programs reward customers for helping utilities reduce demand during periods of high electricity use.

“Opting into peak rewards can save you as a consumer money, but it also saves everyone money because it's reducing their state's energy use at those peak times when energy gets more expensive,” Scarr said.

BGE also says customers with qualifying smart thermostats and electric heat pumps may be eligible to earn $10 per month through Connected Rewards.

The company says Connected Rewards is continuing to enroll participants while awaiting commission approval for next year.

What could change in 2027?

Maryland lawmakers scaled back EmPOWER requirements to help reduce the charges customers pay. Utilities have proposed smaller program budgets for the next three-year cycle, subject to PSC approval.

Advocates argue that reducing investment in efficiency could increase costs over time.

“We know that when we are weatherizing and improving energy efficiencies of homes, we're seeing bills go down,” Norton said.

BGE says consumer programs should remain available under either proposed scenario, though some may receive less funding.

“As proposed in our filing, most of our residential programs aren’t changing much,” a BGE spokesperson said. “The exact incentives amounts in each program will depend on which scenario the PSC choses.”

For customers, the immediate step is to check whether a recent purchase qualifies for a rebate and submit the required paperwork on time. Those planning improvements should verify eligible equipment, contractor requirements and deadlines before committing to the work.

Scarr also recommends getting at least two contractor quotes.

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