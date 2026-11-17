A Baltimore man put his Doctor Doom costume to use for more than just Halloween after winning $30,000 on a Maryland Lottery scratch-off.

The winner, who used the alias “Nurse Practitioner DOOM,” claimed his prize at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on Nov. 12 while dressed as the Marvel supervillain.

His win started with a favor for a friend he was visiting in the hospital. The friend asked him to stop at McLellan Liquors on Sherwood Road to pick up his usual Pick 4 and Pick 5 tickets.

While there, “Nurse Practitioner DOOM” bought a $30 30X Cash scratch-off for himself. When the first ticket didn't win, he bought another.

On the final line, he uncovered what initially appeared to be a $30 prize. But after scratching further, he realized there were a few more zeroes.

“Get out of here!” he recalled thinking. “This is outrageous!”

Before even claiming the $30,000, the winner gave $1,000 to the friend whose request brought him to the store in the first place.

“I told him, ‘I would never have gone in the liquor store if not for you,’” he said.

The winner had purchased his Doctor Doom costume for a comic event earlier this year and wore it again for Halloween. He brought it back out to keep his identity hidden while claiming his Lottery prize.

McLellan Liquors will receive a $300 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

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