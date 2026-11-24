BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! A cold start to the day with temperatures only rising into the low-50s this afternoon. Sunny skies today with increasing clouds on Wednesday. A strong coastal low pressure system will track up the east coast Wednesday night, bringing rain and wind to Maryland on Thanksgiving Day. Right now, it looks like rain overspreads the region Thursday morning, with rain amounts possibly surpassing 1". In addition to that, winds gusts could exceed 35 mph. The Full Beaver Moon may increase the risk of coastal flooding.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Increasing clouds, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thanksgiving Day Rain. High near 62. Windy.

Thursday Night Rain. Low around 45.

Friday A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night A slight chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.