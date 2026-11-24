BALTIMORE — Baltimore City is taking a major ticket resale company to court, accusing it of misleading fans about how much tickets really cost.

Mayor Brandon Scott and the City Council filed a lawsuit against Vivid Seats, alleging the company advertises prices that aren’t actually available, then increases the cost as customers move through the checkout process.

The city says its investigation found several practices it considers deceptive, including “drip pricing,” mandatory fees disclosed late in the purchase process and per-ticket prices that actually require customers to buy multiple tickets.

City Solicitor Ebony Thompson pointed to an example of a ticket advertised for 98 dollars that ended up costing 154 dollars.

The lawsuit asks a judge to stop those practices and impose civil penalties. Baltimore City is also seeking attorneys’ fees and costs and has requested a jury trial.

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