A Carroll County school bus driver with more than four decades of experience is receiving national recognition for her work transporting local students.

Marsha Christian, a longtime member of The Arc Carroll County team, has been named the 2026 National School Bus Driver of the Year by the National Road Safety Foundation. She was selected from more than 850 nominations nationwide.

Christian transports students through The Arc Carroll County’s partnership with Carroll County Public Schools. CCPS nominated her for the award, citing her customer service, dedication and outstanding driving record.

Christian will be honored Dec. 16 at the National Road Safety Foundation’s Champions of Safety Reception at the National Law Enforcement Museum. The ceremony is being held in conjunction with the National School Bus Safety Summit.

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