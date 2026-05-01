Fallen Heroes Day honors first responders in Maryland who have died in the line of duty

TIMONIUM, Md. — They made the ultimate sacrifice to protect us.

Today is Fallen Heroes Day in Maryland, which honors first responders who have died in the line of duty.

It was first started by Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in 1986, according to their website. In 1990, the state legislature passed a resolution to make it a yearly event to honor public servants.

Dulaney Valley is hosting its annual Fallen Heroes Day ceremony at 1 p.m. today. It is open to the public.

Kara Burnett spoke to Capt. Jake Stuart on Good Morning Maryland. He is part of the Baltimore County Fire Department's honor guard and will lead the group at this year's ceremony. Stuart lost his father, who was a firefighter, when he was 8 years old.

Capt. Jake Stuart of Baltimore County Fire to lead honor guard at Fallen Heroes ceremony

Jeff Morgan highlighted just a few of the first responders who are being honored at today's ceremony:

Fallen Heroes Day highlights the dangers of occupational cancer for firefighters

Father remembers fallen Queen Anne's County deputy ahead of the 25th annual Fallen Heroes Day ceremony

Widow of fallen Baltimore County police officer helps others navigate grief ahead of Fallen Heroes Day