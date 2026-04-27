Widow of fallen Baltimore County police officer helps others navigate grief ahead of Fallen Heroes Day

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Fallen Heroes Day takes place this Friday at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, highlighting fallen heroes and their families recovering from grief.

Widow of fallen Baltimore County police officer helps others navigate grief Widow of fallen Baltimore County police officer helps others navigate grief

For Lynne Parry, the journey began more than two decades ago after a drunk driver hit and killed her husband, Baltimore County Police Sergeant Mark Parry.

Two days after Christmas in 2001, Lynne received a call from Mark's coworker while driving home. The coworker told her to come to the Perry Hall precinct because something had happened to Mark.

"That's when he said, Lynne, Mark's been hit, and Mark's been injured is what he said, and he's in shock trauma. We need to take you there," Lynne said.

A drunk driver injured Mark in a hit-and-run in Towson.

"Essentially the entire left side of his body had been damaged. He had a broken hip, a broken femur, but the most worrisome of all of it was the closed head injury or TBI as they call it," Lynne said.

Lynne asked a neighbor to sit with their three children. She greeted the police chief and countless nurses and doctors at the hospital.

"I bet Mark had been in shock trauma close to an hour then when I finally got to see him and hold his hand. And all they could tell me was that he had been alert enough to squeeze hands, but there was no verbal response," Lynne said.

Mark died during an emergency surgery after weeks in the hospital. Lynne was left to raise their three young children.

"To the fact that we weren't alone, the police department tells you that. But as a family, that's our blue family, but as your red blood family it was all new to us and you do feel so alone and I remember being so focused on our children that because it's such a public loss that they were in a fishbowl and I know how hard it was for them. All three of them struggled with that in addition to the fact that our home life was no longer what it had once been," Lynne said.

In the years since his death, Lynne joined Concerns of Police Survivors. She works to help other grieving spouses get through the tough moments of loss.

"Well, we certainly all of us can relate to how painful that journey is now for that family. Certainly. You'd like to say there's a magic wand that you can wave and it's going to help, but it's really just time. Yes, it does bring it back, but I just know all of us as survivors just hurt so badly for those newer folks because we know the pain they're having to endure," Lynne said.

Lynne attends Fallen Heroes Day and participates in an annual bike ride to raise money for Concerns of Police Survivors. Keeping the memory of her husband alive.

"Honoring Mark was a day to day goal, to never have his memory as a father, as a brother, as a son, as my husband never overlooked, and I believe that to this day that that's a privilege that I get to carry to have him not forgotten," Lynne said.

This year, Lynne will return to Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, where Mark is buried, to continue grieving and help others going through the same process.

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