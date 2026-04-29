Fallen Heroes Day highlights the dangers of occupational cancer for firefighters

BALTIMORE COUNTY — For the last four decades, Maryland has gathered at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens on the first Friday in May to honor those who died in the line of duty.

Fallen Heroes Day is about paying respects to those who dedicated their lives to service. This year, a theme has emerged focusing on firefighters who battled occupational cancer.

Amy Wolfe dedicated her life to the Montgomery County Fire Department. Twice, she received the news that she had cancer, battling both cervical and thyroid cancer.

"Cervical cancer kills more women than breast cancer does every year, so I was obviously worried for my survival. But then following that diagnosis, what I wasn't expecting was the profound grief of loss, of knowing that I would never have children. Of feeling like I was less than, not believing I was enough as I was missing the very thing that the essence of a woman," Wolfe said.

Amy Wolfe Amy Wolfe

The second time around, Wolfe knew something was wrong. She discovered that her job contributed to her diagnosis and that every day she went to work, she was putting herself at risk.

"You know it's, it's hard, it's a double edged sword, right? I can tell you that every day I went to work I knew that I was purposed and intended to do what I did. I felt really blessed for that opportunity to know that I was serving my community in its fullest, in my fullest capacity," Wolfe said.

Amy Wolfe Amy Wolfe with a coworker on the job

We asked her if knowing what she knew now, if she'd do it again.

"I don't think I would, honestly, it took a lot from me both personally and my family suffered quite a bit through my diagnosis," Wolfe said.

Wolfe is now out of the fire service but is not leaving behind her roots. She is singing the national anthem at this year's Fallen Heroes Day.

"I honestly feel so privileged and honored to be here and to be able to give back in that way to the families of the fallen," Wolfe said.

Lieutenant Raymond Vargas is also being honored at this year's Fallen Heroes Day. He passed away in March of last year after a battle with leukemia.

Captain Cooke Ray Vargas on a fire call

"Ray was a charismatic person. He was family oriented. He treated everyone at work as if it was his family as well. Energetic personality, that's the easiest way. To describe him, he would call you every day to see how your day was," Ray's Captain, John Cooke said.

Vargas spent 12 years with the Baltimore County Fire Department. While his battle with leukemia did not last long, he fought hard.

"Things took a rapid turn of events that we were unexpectedly encountered but everybody stepped up we didn't bat an eye we were there for the family we were there for Ray up until his final moments," Cooke said.

Baltimore County Fire Ray Vargas in his official photo

Cancer is all too common for firefighters, and everyone knows someone who has battled the disease.

"Baltimore County has taken steps with the turnout gear, the extractors, safety wipes after fires. We'll clean ourselves. We have decon. We have SOPs in place that ensure that we're cleaning up after being exposed to these types of carcinogens. And the prevention over time can help hopefully have a decline in these increases we see with these cancers," Cooke said.

This year, Vargas will have his name called steps away from his final resting spot at the Fallen Heroes Memorial.

"When that name is called you reflect on the memories and the path from the very beginning in Ray's case to the very end, and what steps took place to ensure. That we gave him the support," Cooke said.

Captain Keith Phillips will also be honored at this year's event. He started as a volunteer firefighter in Frederick County before he could drive.

"He didn't have his license yet, so in the middle of the night if they got a call, he would wake up his dad and he'd be like, 'Dad, drive me to the firehouse, we have a call,'" Laurie Phillips said.

Laurie Phillips The Phillips family poses for a photo

Laurie Phillips said her husband dedicated 30 years of his life to being a firefighter before his diagnosis.

"They explained that there was a tumor in there, and in March of 2018, he had his surgery, and unfortunately the surgery left him with left side paralysis, so he could no longer use his left side of the body. He was in a wheelchair for the remainder of his time," Laurie Phillips said.

Despite the changes caused by the disease, his love for being a firefighter never went away.

"Towards the end, he said, I would do it all over again. If he knew this was the ending, he'd do it all over again," Laurie Phillips said.

On Friday, Laurie Phillips will get to hear her husband's name called and see him honored for the decades he dedicated to the fire service.

Laurie Phillips Keith and Laurie Phillips

"I feel like he's finally getting the recognition he deserves. It'll be five years in May since his passing, so it has been a while to get us here and I'm so glad that we're at this part where he is being recognized," Laurie Phillips said.

Change is happening in the firefighting industry to limit exposure to toxic chemicals. The goal is to limit how many people have to receive the devastating news that they have the disease.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

