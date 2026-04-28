Father remembers fallen Queen Anne's County deputy ahead of the 25th annual Fallen Heroes Day ceremony

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Every year, hundreds of people gather at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens to honor the lives of fallen heroes. This Friday marks the 25th Fallen Heroes Day since Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Schwenz was killed in the line of duty.

In February 2001, Jason Schwenz was responding to a noise complaint in Centreville when a man opened fire on him and a police officer. He died at the scene.

Queen Anne's county Sheriff's office Jason Schwenz in his official photo

Deputies arrived at his parents' house a short time later to deliver the news.

"We just kind of went into numbness as to what happened, how did, how could that have happened," Charles Schwenz said.

Jason Schwenz interviewed in multiple locations before taking the job in Queen Anne's County. His father thought the smaller community would be a safer place to start his career than a major city.

Charles Schwenz reflects on the loss of his son, Deputy Jason Schwenz, who was killed in the line of duty in 2001 Father remembers fallen Queen Anne's County deputy

"We thought, wow, this is great. He'll be over in a smaller community, safer, etc. Well, little did we know it wasn't safer. And he was on the force 18 months, and tragedy happens," Charles Schwenz said.

Jason Schwenz's funeral was held in Centreville, but he was buried 75 miles away at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.

WMAR

"When we drove from the church to here was incredible. People lined the overpasses. It was quite a tribute to a fallen hero, that's part of this that I'll never forget," Charles Schwenz said.

"The amount of people that were here was incredible, the ceremony was incredible. The police and how they conducted the ceremony was absolutely awesome," Charles Schwenz said.

When asked if the loss ever gets easier, Charles Schwenz reflected on his journey through grief.

"Wow, good question. Hmm. Initially, no. Never did. But you know, as time passes, you begin to understand. What you lost and the love that you had. The journey you go through with grieving, the loss," Charles Schwenz said.

Charles Schwenz said the best healing for him has been time.

"You wonder why and you wonder how and what could have been different. But at the same time you realize that you're dealing with a tragedy and that no matter what you do, you can't change anything," Charles Schwenz said.

Charles Schwenz has only missed one Fallen Heroes Day since his son passed, which was during the COVID year.

"Remembrance that always comes back, not just on the first Friday of May. But throughout the year, because when you come here. Christmas, Easter, whatever the holiday is. The cemetery is just filled with remembrance, flowers, flags," Charles Schwenz said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

