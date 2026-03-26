'Etched in our memories': Leaders mark 2 years since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

DUNDALK, Md. — Maryland leaders gathered Thursday to mark two years since the catastrophic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, pausing to reflect on the tragedy and the ongoing efforts to rebuild.

WATCH: Leaders mark 2 years since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse Leaders mark 2 years since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

The iconic bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River on March 26, 2024, after the Dali cargo ship lost power and struck the structure around 1:30 a.m.

"We remember looking out and seeing an enduring piece of the Baltimore skyline, a skyline frankly that has been there since I've been alive, that was then lying on top of a ship," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said.

Leaders reflected on the moments of heroism that immediately followed the collapse.

"I remember the teamwork, people working side by side who had never met each other before. There was a trust, communication, a shared understanding that we were all in this together," MDTA Police Chief Col. Joseph Scott said.

Six construction workers, who were working to keep the bridge safe, died that day.

"People who worked while we slept, people who at that moment were unaccounted for, the only ask their family members had was never forget about our family members," Moore said.

Beyond the moments of silence and reflection, you could hear the efforts currently underway to rebuild and make the region whole again.

WMAR Staff A look at the Key Bridge rebuild, exactly two years after the collapse

"Some things can never be engineered, the strength of a community that refuses to break, the human spirit that you don't design, you witness it," Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller said.

Leaders say the bridge rebuild is progressing at breakneck speed and that they're working with the community to get it done.

"The Key Bridge will rise again to serve as Baltimore's gateway, and it will serve as a bridge to our future," Maryland Secretary of Transportation Kathryn Thompson said.

A temporary memorial sits near the site to remember the victims. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said officials are working on an idea for a permanent memorial to honor them.

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