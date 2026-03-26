'Breakneck Speed': MD makes progress on new Key Bridge two years after deadly collapse

DUNDALK, Md. — Two years ago today, the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after the DALI container ship struck one of its support pillars, killing six construction workers: Alejandro Hernandez-Fuentes, Dorlian Ronial Castillo-Cabrera, Miguel Luna, Maynor Suazo-Sandoval, Jose Mynor Lopez and Carlos Daniel Hernández.

Today, Maryland officials say they've made "a lot of progress" on the new bridge.

"The contractor was able to start demolition of the former bridge in July of last year. They finished in January, but you will notice that there are still portions of the former bridge behind us," said James Harkness, Chief Engineer for the Maryland Transportation Authority.

Harkness says crews have been working on building piers and pylons for the new bridge.

When asked whether it is typical for the design phase to take this long, Harkness pushed back, saying the project is moving quickly.

"We're actually doing this much faster than normal projects. What we've accomplished in 14 months — going from 0% design, bringing on the contractor, and reaching 70% — to where we can begin negotiating and estimating, that is breakneck speed," Harkness explained. "Other projects would typically be a five-to-seven year process."

In April, a second crane will arrive on site to work on the main pylon on the north side of the project.

Concerns have since been raised about the rising costs of the new bridge.

Initially, reconstruction was estimated to cost around $1.9 billion with a 2028 completion date.

The expected price tag has since increased to between $4.3 and $5.2 billion, while pushing back the anticipated reopening until 2030.

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In the moments leading up to the collapse, the DALI's pilots reported a loss of propulsion, followed by a full power outage. Less than five minutes later, the ship struck one of the bridge's support pillars.

As part of emergency procedures, crew members dropped the ship's anchors before impact. Police stopped traffic just in time, preventing commuters from being injured.

Lawsuits are still pending to determine who's liable.