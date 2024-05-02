Never Forgotten: Remembering the victims of the Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE — It's been over one month since tragedy struck the city of Baltimore, the fall of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Six lives, lost. Six families in mourning.

They were husbands, brothers, sons, uncles, cousins, fathers.

Six men who were doing the work needed to keep the bridge safe for our everyday travel.

Here, we honor those men and make sure they are remembered for who they were as people.

Miguel Luna

Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez, 49.

Described as an exceptional human being, a loving father, and a man of passion.

“He really wanted to be a small business owner, and part of his passion was to make a contribution to the community,” said Gustavo Torres of CASA.

Originally from El Salvador, Luna came to the United States and remained here for 19 years.

Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval

A wonderful husband, and an exceptional human being, just some of the many ways that Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval was described.

He came from Honduras 17 years ago.

Sandoval, 49, was laid to rest on April 20.

He leaves behind a wife and two children, who were planning his 39th birthday on April 27.

Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes of Baltimore, 35.

Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes of Baltimore, 35.

Fuentes was among the first of the victims discovered following the collapse of the bridge.

AP photographer Felix Marquez captured this photo of Fuentes from his uncle Wenceslao Contreras Ortiz' phone in Xalapa, Mexico.

Fuentes left Xalapa 15 years ago to join his mother and sister in the United States.

Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26.

Cabrera was also among the first discovered.

Originally from Guatemala, Cabrera was the second youngest of the six victims.

The youngest of the victims was Carlos Daniel Hernández

During his visit to Baltimore, President Joe Biden read a text message Hernández sent to his girlfriend before the collapse.

“We just poured cement, and we’re waiting for it to dry,” he reportedly wrote.

Biden followed that up saying "we will not rest, as Carlos said, until the cement has dried on the entirety of a new bridge — a new bridge."

The final victim, Jose Lopez.

Lopez, 35, was originally from Guatemala.

He has not yet been recovered, but officials say search efforts will remain a top priority to bring closure to families.

