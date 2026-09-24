Baltimore County Council unanimously backs transit-oriented development designation for Lutherville Station

TIMONIUM, Md. — A long-debated redevelopment project at Lutherville Station is moving another step forward after the Baltimore County Council unanimously approved a resolution endorsing its Transit-Oriented Development designation.

The resolution supports the proposed mixed-use development and approximately 12.77-acre site at 130 W. Ridgely Road, next to the Lutherville Light Rail Station, for designation under Maryland's TOD program.

The designation is intended to encourage housing, businesses and mixed-use development near existing transit infrastructure.

The latest concept for the property includes 325 apartments and about 120,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, office and commercial space, along with pedestrian connections to the Lutherville Light Rail Station and other transit options.

Residents voiced support for the TOD designation during a Baltimore County Council work session ahead of the vote.

RELATED CONTENT: Baltimore County residents voice support of Lutherville Station transit resolution

The council's vote does not approve construction of the project. The resolution endorses the project's application for a state TOD designation.

Even if the state grants the designation, the project would still need to go through Baltimore County's Planned Unit Development process, and additional reviews before construction could begin.

RELATED CONTENT: Baltimore County considers support for next step in long-debated Lutherville Station project

The property has been the subject of redevelopment discussions for years, with previous plans drawing concerns over traffic, school capacity and the size of the project. The proposal has since evolved from earlier concepts that called for more than 500 apartments.

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