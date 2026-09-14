Baltimore County considers support for next step in long-debated Lutherville Station project

LUTHERVILLE, Md. — A redevelopment project that has sparked years of debate in Baltimore County is taking another step forward.

The Baltimore County Council is considering a resolution supporting a Transit-Oriented Development, or TOD, designation for the proposed Lutherville Station project at 130 W. Ridgely Road, adjacent to the Lutherville Light Rail Station. The designation is intended to encourage housing, businesses, and mixed-use development near existing transit infrastructure.

The site has been the focus of redevelopment discussions for years.

In 2024, developers unveiled plans to transform the aging shopping center into a walkable mixed-use community featuring apartments, retail space, offices, open space and improved transit connections. Early proposals called for more than 500 apartments, prompting concerns from some residents about traffic, school capacity and the overall scale of the project.

Since then, the proposal has evolved.

According to county documents, the latest concept includes 325 apartment units and roughly 120,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, office and commercial space. The project would also include pedestrian connections to the Lutherville Light Rail Station and surrounding transit options.

The project has recently gained momentum. Earlier this year, Barnes & Noble announced plans to open a nearly 18,000-square-foot store at Lutherville Station, with an opening expected in late 2026 or early 2027 as part of the property's broader redevelopment efforts.

County leaders stress that the council would not approve construction.

Instead, it would endorse the project's application for a state TOD designation. State officials created the program to support development near transit stations by encouraging walkability, increasing transit ridership, and promoting economic development. A designation could make the project eligible for certain state funding opportunities and incentives.

Planning officials have already recommended support for the designation request. The application covers approximately 12.77 acres surrounding the proposed development site.

Even if the state grants TOD status, the project would still need to go through Baltimore County's Planned Unit Development process and additional reviews before construction could begin.

The County Council is expected to discuss the resolution during a September 15 work session before a vote scheduled for September 21

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