Baltimore County residents voice support of Lutherville Station transit resolution

LUTHERVILLE, Md. — Baltimore county council is considering a resolution to aid in the transformation of Lutherville station in the form of a Transit-Oriented Development, or TOD, designation.

The designation is intended to encourage housing, businesses, and mixed-use development near existing transit infrastructure.

On Tuesday, resdients were quick to voice support in front of the council.

“It’s the best idea in 20 years for this site. We’ve watched all that concrete and parking lot just sit there. It’s got some short term tenants but why do we have to live with this? It’s ridiculous," said one neighbor.

Another man said the resolution comes 36 years late.

“It is wasteful to have a light rail train stopping next to a defunct shopping center and the connection to the Lutherville community doesn’t even exist as a footpath," he told the council.

Steven Palmer with the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development pointed out how much the TOD is needed because of the housing crisis.

“TOD expands housing choices, enhances quality of life for residents, acts as a catalyst for economic development, and reduces land consumption needed for development making it a cornerstone of Maryland’s sustainable growth approach.”

The council will vote on the resolution on September 21.