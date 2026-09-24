Family of 3-year-old killed in hit-and-run calls for accountability after juvenile court hearing

BALTIMORE, Md. — The family of 3-year-old Jordan Bright, who was killed in a hit-and-run in June, is continuing to push for accountability after spending Wednesday in Baltimore City's juvenile court system.

Jordan's mother, Nyjada Billy, spoke publicly after a hearing at the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center, where she and other family members had an opportunity to address the court.

"Our family should not have to beg the system to remember that she was a human being," Billy said. "Her name is Jordan Bright; she was 3 years old, she mattered and she still matters."

Taylor Epps Jordan Bright on her roller skates

Jordan was struck and killed by a 14-year-old driving a stolen vehicle just before Father's Day, per Baltimore City police.

Billy said she remains frustrated with what she sees as a lack of accountability throughout the juvenile justice process.

"Jordan will never get another chance at life, but throughout this process, we have watched the juvenile justice system give chance after chance to the person who took hers," she said.

The name of the suspect and details of the case have not been revealed because the driver is a juvenile. Billy said she was told not to discuss what happened in the courtroom.

"This is so important, and for me to not be able to talk about it, it's frustrating, and it's because he's a juvenile," Billy said. "I can't even speak the truth about what happened because he's so protected."

Though she couldn't share details, she told WMAR-2 News she is not satisfied with the outcome.

Taylor Epps A photo of Jordan Bright dressed up like a princess

"We keep hearing that the person responsible is just a kid, but Jordan was a child too," she said. "She deserved to grow up, she deserved to come home, and she deserves a justice system that recognizes the value of her life."

Billy said her family is not seeking revenge, but accountability.

"Because whatever happens to the 14-year-old from this point forward, he will have something Jordan will never have: a future," she said. "Like you don't get a punishment for taking a life; it doesn't make sense to me," Billy said. "She's gone; this is something you should be punished for."

As the case continues, Billy said she hopes lawmakers and other officials will take a closer look at the juvenile justice system and consider changes.

"Because if a 3-year-old child can be killed under these circumstances and the outcome does not provide meaningful accountability, then we have to ask whether the laws and the system are truly protecting children and serving victims' families," she said. "Ask yourself if this is what justice is supposed to look like."

WMAR-2 News reached out to the State's Attorney's Office to find out what the suspect could be facing and was told juveniles at most can be committed to the Department of Juvenile Services until they're 21. But they can only be committed for felonies. For misdemeanors, probation is the stiffest penalty, and those laws change next week.

For now, Billy said her family's focus remains on honoring Jordan's memory while continuing to advocate for change.