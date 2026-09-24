Ja'Quan Green sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years for murder of Britrain Gray at Gambrills McDonald's

ANNAPOLIS, Md — Ja'Quan Green, 25, was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years for the first-degree murder of Britrain Gray.

Judge Morris handed down the sentence Wednesday. Green was found guilty of shooting and killing Gray, 23, at the McDonald's on Route 3 South in Gambrills in 2022.

Green parked his car, walked up to the drive-thru window and fired three shots at Gray while he was working inside.

Gray's family left the courtroom Monday expressing satisfaction with the outcome.

"It was fair and it was justified," Charles Blackeney, Gray's brother, said.

Glen Neubauer, an attorney for the Gray family, said the sentence was appropriate given the circumstances.

"I think it's a very good sentence for a case like this. Obviously we thought life without parole was appropriate, but that's the harshest penalty that Maryland has right now at this point in time," Neubauer said.

During the court proceedings, members of Gray's family delivered victim impact speeches describing how they have been coping since his death four years ago. Green was also given the opportunity to speak, reading a letter to the judge and Gray's family.

Blackeney said Green's words rang hollow.

"There was no remorse in those words. It was empty speech," Blackeney said.

Blackeney reflected on the toll the past four years have taken on the family.

"Anybody who loses a family member, there is a hole there and no matter what you do that hole is going to be there. If you ever took a family photo, now you just have that photo," Blackeney said.

"He sentenced himself the minute he pulled the trigger, so the sentence that was imposed today really reflects the value of the life that was lost and the immeasurable grief that we as his family is going through. So we are satisfied with the sentence that was given today," Blackeney said.

Murphy Hartford, another attorney for the Gray family, said the verdict brings a measure of closure.

"No verdict or sentence is ever going to bring Britrain back, so we're just happy that justice was administered," Hartford said.

Green, who maintains his innocence, has 30 days to appeal the case.

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