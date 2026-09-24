Looking dry into the weekend stretch

Good morning, happy Thursday!

Conditions see improvement across the state this morning. A Coastal Flood Warning is issued through 10 A.M. this morning including Anne Arundel County. Winds are persistent this afternoon with gusts ranging in the teens and 20s. Highs warm a bit thanks to sunshine, with the 60s still expected. More of the 70s and 80s are on the way following an expected dry weekend.

Overnight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.