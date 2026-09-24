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Looking dry into the weekend stretch

Over the next few days dry conditions move in, which includes the weekend
Posted

Good morning, happy Thursday!

Conditions see improvement across the state this morning. A Coastal Flood Warning is issued through 10 A.M. this morning including Anne Arundel County. Winds are persistent this afternoon with gusts ranging in the teens and 20s. Highs warm a bit thanks to sunshine, with the 60s still expected. More of the 70s and 80s are on the way following an expected dry weekend.

Overnight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 72.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

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