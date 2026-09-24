Looking dry into the weekend stretch

Good morning, happy Thursday!
Conditions see improvement across the state this morning. A Coastal Flood Warning is issued through 10 A.M. this morning including Anne Arundel County. Winds are persistent this afternoon with gusts ranging in the teens and 20s. Highs warm a bit thanks to sunshine, with the 60s still expected. More of the 70s and 80s are on the way following an expected dry weekend.
Overnight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 72.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.