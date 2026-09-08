Northrop Grumman opens new Propulsion Innovation Center

ELKTON, Md. — Northrop Grumman opened a new facility the company says will help support U.S. and allied defense programs.

Governor Wes Moore joined Northrop Grumman leadership for the ribbon cutting at the 57,000 square foot facility in Elkton.

The new Propulsion Innovation Center will house 250 engineers to help with defense.

According to Northrop Grumman, the new building will increase onsite solid rocket motor design and manufacturing capacity by 25% and support over 30% increased staffing.

The center was a part of a $100 million investment by the company.

Vice President and General Manager of Weapon Systems, Jenna Paulkstis spoke on why this is important.

"In terms of solid rocket motors, our production rate increases from 13,000 motors in 2024 to more than 25,000 motors by 2029. These numbers matter because what we're doing directly impacts the mission," Paulkstis said.

Governor Moore added on to that with his remarks.

"These war fighters who are down range, for these folks who deserve the best, they deserve the very best of us; the best innovation, the best intelligence - they deserve it all. And frankly, that's what today represents because that's exactly what y'all are providing to them," Moore said

According to his office, The State of Maryland has awarded $14.1 million in economic development incentives to support continued development of the Elkton site since 2018.

