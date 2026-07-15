BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A proposed bill in Baltimore County would place restrictions on smoke shops in the area.

Proposed bill in Baltimore County would put restrictions on smoke shops

Under it, tobacco shops would have to be at least 1,000 feet away from schools, medical facilities, parks, and other smoke shops.

The bill would also ban bright light displays at shops.

Council members David Marks and Mike Ertel introduced the legislation.

“For the last several decades government at all levels have tried to discourage smoking, and I think it’s important that Baltimore County takes steps that other local governments have done to regulate these types of establishments," Marks said.

Tripp Dodson, owner of House of Haze Smoke Shops, told WMAR-2 News that he understands not being near kids, but the regulation to keep shops away from each other has him scratching his head.

“That gets into the part of then when do we restrict any other business that has the same type from being next to another one. If that’s the case, why are there a bunch of antique shops along York Road? "Dodson said.

Marks explained why they felt the need to add that part of the proposed legislation.

“People expect that in their neighborhoods they’ll see a grocery store and a variety of businesses along the streets, but they don’t wanna see three smoke shops on every block.”

But Dodson thinks that the council members didn't do their due diligence before introducing the bill.

“No one’s come and knocked on my door and asked me how I felt about anything. I’m sure no one’s come and knocked on your door and asked how you felt about anything. And anyone that’s come through my door are saying the same thing because not one politician has sent anyone out.”

There will be two work sessions, one on July 28th and one on August 25th, to discuss the bill and to hear from the community.

Dodson plans on being there to give his two cents.

The council will vote on the bill on September 8th.

