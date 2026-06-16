Baltimore mayor signs bill creating stricter zoning rules for smoke shops

BALTIMORE — Baltimore is cracking down on smoke shops.

Baltimore mayor signs bill cracking down on smoke shops with stricter zoning Baltimore mayor signs bill cracking down on smoke shops with stricter zoning

Today Mayor Brandon Scott signed a bill into law to create stricter zoning rules.

It also prohibits new smoke shops within 750 feet of schools, parks, rec centers, or other smoke shops.

This action comes as the city goes after shops making illegal sales.

Earlier this month, the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office seized more than 73 pounds of illegal cannabis products and thousands of untaxed tobacco products from several stores in the city.

Council president Zeke Cohen says the city is pro-business, but he emphasized that action was necessary.

"If you want to come here, start a restaurant, or start a grocery store, we welcome you with open arms," says President Cohen.

"Baltimoreans love seeing new businesses. What we do not want is folks who are selling poison to our children and to our communities."

He also added that they've also heard from residents that some shops are selling tainted products—including items laced with drugs that have sent people to the hospital.