Baltimore City officials, parents sound alarm over sleep-related infant deaths

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City officials gathered at B'more for Healthy Babies Tuesday to raise awareness about sleep-related infant deaths.

Mayor Brandon Scott, Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Taylor and other city council members spoke at the press conference.

According to Dr. Taylor, the city has seen a concerning increase in sleep-related infant deaths.

Last year, 11 babies died from this. We're already at that number for 2026 with months left in the year.

With that in mind, Dr. Taylor urged parents and families to follow the ABCDE's of infant sleep: infants should always sleep alone, sleep on their back, in a crib, no one should smoke around infants, and there needs to be community empowerment to take care of children.

A Baltimore father spoke on how important it is to follow these rules.

"This is for all of the fellow fathers, the ABCDE's does not apply only for the mothers. They apply to all dads. And Bmore for Healthy Babies, they have been there for me and my family, they have supported me and gave me the knowledge that I needed to be more informed and involved as a dad," he said.

Dr. Taylor urged all medical professionals who work with children to council families on safe infant sleep.

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