BALTIMORE, Md. — Mayor Brandon Scott believes the deal struck by the city and MCB on the future of the Inner Harbor is one that the city can be proud of.

"Over my lifetime, I've seen countless deals that advantaged private developers at Baltimore's expense, and I was committed to doing things differently in this negotiation," Scott said in a statement Thursday.

The Harborplace deal outlines a ground lease, community benefits, profit sharing and payment in lieu of taxes agreements. The latter outlines an annual $542,646.96 payment for MCB. It's unclear how much of a tax break that gives the company.

But Baltimore Development Corporation President and CEO Otis Rolley says without it, the continued rebirth and renaissance of the city wouldn't be possible.

"There's historically been a false scarcity model that if a developer wins, the community has to lose; if the community wins, the developer has to lose," Rolley said. "It took a little while, but I think we landed at a win-win."

The project is expected to bring $2 billion in economic activity to the city during construction alone. The city also anticipates it will get $26.4 million in direct revenue, plus $35.4 million in taxes over 25 years — three times what the current pavilions would bring in. MCB has also pledged $10 million to benefit downtown programs.

RELATED: New lawsuit seeks to block Baltimore's $900M Harborplace redevelopment before construction begins

The agreement seemingly appeases concerns of labor groups outlined in a letter they sent in September, pushing for greater transparency, stipulations and proper oversight.

"There's accountability in this agreement that has not been historically the case in many deals," Rolley explained.

Managing Partner of MCB David Bramble calls Thursday's announcement a "critical step forward," but much work is still needed.

Construction was anticipated to begin before the end of the year. The agreement, though, establishes that it cannot happen until the city is satisfied the project is fully funded for every phase.

WMAR-2 News reached out to the company again on whether there's an updated timeline, but the question went unanswered Thursday. So it remains to be seen when Harborplace, as it looks now, will be just a memory.

The Board of Estimates will vote on these terms on Dec. 1.

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