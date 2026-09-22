New lawsuit seeks to block Baltimore's $900M Harborplace redevelopment before construction begins

BALTIMORE — A new lawsuit is seeking to stop Baltimore's Harborplace redevelopment, arguing the city illegally changed zoning rules and public park protections to clear the way for the $900 million project.

Seven Baltimore residents and business owners filed the complaint against Baltimore City, the City Council, Board of Estimates and developer MCB HP Baltimore LLC. The lawsuit asks a judge to block demolition and construction at Harborplace and prevent the city from issuing permits or approvals for the redevelopment.

The lawsuit centers on three bills the Baltimore City Council approved and Mayor Brandon Scott signedin March 2024.

One amended the City Charter to allow multifamily housing and parking on a portion of the Inner Harbor that had been dedicated as public parkland. Another changed zoning regulations, including removing a 100-foot building height limit and allowing mixed-use development. A third changed the Inner Harbor Urban Renewal Plan to accommodate residential and commercial development.

The plaintiffs allege those bills were passed specifically to benefit MCB and violate the Maryland Constitution's prohibition on certain "special laws." They also argue the city failed to follow requirements under its charter, zoning code and other city laws.

No court has decided those allegations.

MCB's redevelopment proposal calls for demolishing the existing Harborplace pavilions and building two residential towers of 32 and 25 stories with 900 units. The plans also include two 200,000-square-foot commercial and retail buildings and an additional 8,500-square-foot retail building. The complaint says MCB has estimated the project will cost at least $900 million.

The complaint says MCB has already applied for city and state permits and that city permits identify October 15, 2026, as the proposed start date for work.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to declare the three Harborplace bills null and void and prevent MCB from beginning demolition, construction or redevelopment unless the city goes through the legal processes the plaintiffs contend are required.

WMAR-2 News has reached out to Baltimore City and MCB for responses to the lawsuit.

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