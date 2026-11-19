ELKTON, Md. — A man was shot and killed outside the Glen Creek Circle Apartments in Elkton, and police say he was targeted in an attack captured on a Ring camera.

The footage shows two people outside the building in the moments before shots rang out, killing Zykere Brown-Banks. One of them would return into view a few moments later to fire additional rounds.

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Police say Brown-Banks was inside his vehicle when he was attacked.

"He was actually inside the vehicle and what we surmise from the evidence and things that we have already is that he was basically surprised," said Elkton Police Lt. Ron Odom. "You know, these people responsible just ran up on him real fast before he even had a chance to get out of the car and shot him."

While they don't have a motive yet, police say he was targeted.

Brown-Banks' mother, Tamara Banks, said she heard the gunfire from inside their home.

"I heard the shots, but I know my son sits out here every day. It's so close, I could hear it, almost like it was in my house," Banks said.

Once she checked her son's room and found it empty, she frantically turned her attention to what had unfolded outside their building.

"Immediately, I look out the sliding glass door. The passenger side is open so I'm yelling for my son, but he's not answering me," Banks said. "So I come outside. I open up the driver's side… my son is there, but at that time, he was still with me. I felt his pulse. You know. He had a faint pulse and another neighbor came. He did have a faint pulse at that time. Just didn't make it."

Banks said when her son wasn't at work, he always spent time with friends sitting in his car outside, and he had even taken some to get food earlier Sunday before he was killed.

She said the loss is one she has endured before.

"It's different. It's very different. This is my third child that I've lost. Senseless crime," Banks said. "It's so heartbreaking. I just want justice. Somebody please speak up. Please."

Anyone who recognizes the people in the Ring camera footage or has any information is asked to call police.

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