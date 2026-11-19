BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A Mexican restaurant on Baltimore National Pike is temporarily closed after a car crashed into the building Thursday afternoon.
Baltimore County Police say units responded to the Poblano restaurant on Baltimore National Pike just after 1:20 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash.
Witnesses told 2 News a vehicle crashed into the building, and at least one person inside was taken to the hospital with injuries.
Officials say the incident is still under investigation.
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