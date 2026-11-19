BALTIMORE, Md. — An investigation is now underway after two cases of Legionnaires' Disease have been potentially linked to a Baltimore hotel.

According to the Baltimore City Health Department, the individuals who contracted the disease were guests at the Residence Inn by Marriott Baltimore within the past five months.

However, it is not "not certain that guests who tested positive for Legionnaires’ Disease acquired the illness at the hotel," BCHD said.

The CDC reports that Legionnaires' Disease, named for Legionella bacteria that grows in human-made water systems with warm water, is spread through the air. A serious form of pneumonia, it is treatable with antibiotics, although hospitalization is common.

Systems that are particularly susceptible include plumbing systems, shower heads, hot tubs, and water features.

Symptoms develop two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, and body aches. People over the age of 50, those with serious illness like cancer, lung or kidney disease, who smoke, or are with weakened immune systems are particularly susceptible.

The BCHD is asking the public who stayed at the hotel on or after September 13 and were diagnosed to call them at 410-396-4436 or contact the Maryland Department of Health at 410-767-6700.

Not all people who are exposed to the bacteria contract the disease.

"Guests who stayed overnight at the hotel since September 13, 2026, and have not developed symptoms of Legionnaires’ Disease, and their last overnight stay at the hotel has been greater than fourteen days ago, are not likely to develop Legionnaires’ Disease," BCDH said.

The hotel is now cooperating with a water consultant.

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