HIGHLANDTOWN, Md. — Highlandtown bookstore Dreamers & Make Believers are one step closer to staying open after taking their plea to social media.

Since the beginning of the year, the business has been struggling.

“Our BGE bill tripled overnight until the beginning of this year and it’s become just an untenable beast that we have to deal with," said Co-owner, Fennec Reeve.

Reeve told WMAR-2 News that the situation was made worse by surprise road construction in front of the store in August.

“We had no sidewalk to get into our space and then as they were working on refurbishing the road, there were certain days where they wouldn’t tell us that they were going to shut down the entire intersection so no one could park, no one could easily get to us.”

Now its gotten to a point where they need to sell at least 750 a month to stay afloat.

They took to social media to ask for help and the response was swift, people from all over the country pitching in to help.

“[I felt] just overwhelming emotions, seeing that community outpouring, seeing that support from friends that we know, as well as new customers who discovered us for the first time, were like wow, this is an incredible space, and I absolutely want to support this and keep this space around.”

So far, they sit at 618 books sold.

“While we say that we need to at least hit 750 books to be able to stay open, anything over that is like, it gives us the ability to create more community programs and bring more community events and sponsorships to Baltimore.”

Click here for information on how you can support this local bookstore.