Ex City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby free after completing home detention for federal convictions

BALTIMORE — Former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is now a free woman.

On June 20 Mosby completed one year of home detention after being convicted on two federal counts of perjury, and a solo count of making a false statement on a home loan application.

A judge spared Mosbt decades behind bars, instead handing down a sentence of three-years supervised release, the first year consisting of home detention.

According to a June 16, 2025 defense motion, it appears Mosby will avoid the remaining two years of her punishment.

"United States Probation has advised undersigned counsel that it also plans to file a motion for early termination of Ms. Mosby’s supervised release upon the completion of her detention condition on June 20, 2025," the motion reads.

Mosby caught yet another break, and will not have to pay the $1,447.23 cost associated with the 24 hour electric monitoring she was on while serving home detention.

"Although Ms. Mosby is currently employed, she has been financially devastated over the course of her prosecution in this case, which started 3 ½ years ago," her lawyers wrote to the judge. "During this lengthy period of time, her savings were depleted due to legal fees, long periods of unemployment, and credit card debt— so much that she became indigent and required the services of the Office of the Federal Public Defender."

While Mosby's lawyers claim she's been fully compliant with conditions of home detention, past court documents suggest that wasn't always the case.

In November 2024 Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby denied Mosby's request to modify conditions of home detention, finding she violated specific conditions of supervision.

The denial came as Mosby insisted on the need to travel freely for a new job.

At the time, however, Griggsby wasn't buying it, writing "the United States Probation Office informs the Court that it is currently unable to “confirm [Mosby's] position is lawful or legitimate."

Mosby has long maintained her innocence, saying she was the victim of a politically motivated prosecution.

This all despite being granted several accommodations before, during, and after trial.

Along with several case delays, prosecutors were barred from using prior Inspector General investigations as evidence against Mosby.

Additionally, Griggsby ordered the federal government to pay for expert witnesses to testify on her behalf.

The judge later allowed Mosby to switch defense teams, and to have her trial outside of Baltimore.

Still two separate juries found enough evidence to convict.

A campaign for a pardon from former President Joe Biden was also unsuccessful.