Sentencing day for convicted ex City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby

GREENBELT, Md. — A federal judge on Thursday ordered former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby to forfeit her Florida vacation home.

The ruling comes after two separate juries convicted Mosby of perjury and mortgage fraud.

Prosecutors successfully argued Mosby withdrew $90,000 from her city Deferred Compensation Plan under false pretenses in order to buy two vacation homes in Florida, while also lying on the home mortgage applications.

Judge Lydia Griggsby agreed with the government that Mosby wouldn't have received approval for a mortgage loan had she not submitted a false $5000 gift letter from her now ex-husband Nick Mosby.

As part of the ruling, Mosby can keep her the appreciated value of the original 10 percent down-payment she put on the home. The initial purchase price was $428,000, but Redfin now estimates the home is worth $886,000.

The judge is now considering what sentence to hand down.

Mosby could face up to 40-years behind bars, but prosecutors are requesting she only serve 20 months.

The defense is asking for probation instead of jail time.

Over the past couple weeks, Mosby's team has launched a national media campaign seeking a Presidential pardon.

Mosby claims she was politically targeted and wrongfully convicted.

This article will be updated as soon as a ruling comes in.