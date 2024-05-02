Convicted ex Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby seeks pardon prior to sentencing

BALTIMORE — Former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is seeking a pardon from President Joe Biden prior to being sentenced for federal crimes she was convicted of committing while still in office.

Mosby was found guilty in separate trials of two counts of perjury and a single count of mortgage fraud.

Prosecutors successfully argued that Mosby withdrew $90,000 from her city Deferred Compensation Plan under false pretenses in order to buy two vacation homes in Florida. She also lied on the home mortgage applications.

Mosby claimed she withdrew the money due to financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Court documents, however, said she not only received her full salary during that period but got a $9,000 raise as well.

The trials were delayed multiple times, with Mosby being granted several accommodations from the judge overseeing the case.

Prosecutors were barred from using prior Inspector General investigations as evidence against Mosby. The federal government was ordered to pay for expert witnesses to testify on Mosby's behalf. She was later allowed to switch defense teams, and be represented by the Federal Public Defender's Office, who convinced the judge to move the trials out of Baltimore.

Still two separate juries found enough evidence to convict. Despite that, Mosby continues to say she was wrongfully convicted, and politically targeted for her progressive agenda while in office.

Mosby is scheduled to be sentenced on May 23. She faces up to 40 years behind bars.

In the meantime, a website called Justice for Marilyn Mosby has been set up, seeking GoFundMe donations and signatures in support of a Presidential pardon.