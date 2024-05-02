Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Convicted ex Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby seeks pardon prior to sentencing

marilyn and nick mosby
Julio Cortez/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 file photo, Maryland State Attorney Marilyn Mosby, left, speaks while standing next to her husband, Maryland Assemblyman Nick Mosby, during a viewing service for the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings at Morgan State University in Baltimore. Federal prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into the finances of Baltimore’s top prosecutor and her husband, who is city council president. The Baltimore Sun reported Friday, March 19, 2021 that it obtained a grand jury subpoena seeking business records for State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and City Council President Nick Mosby, including tax returns, bank and credit card statements and other documents. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
marilyn and nick mosby
Posted at 11:36 AM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 11:36:56-04

BALTIMORE — Former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is seeking a pardon from President Joe Biden prior to being sentenced for federal crimes she was convicted of committing while still in office.

Mosby was found guilty in separate trials of two counts of perjury and a single count of mortgage fraud.

Prosecutors successfully argued that Mosby withdrew $90,000 from her city Deferred Compensation Plan under false pretenses in order to buy two vacation homes in Florida. She also lied on the home mortgage applications.

Mosby claimed she withdrew the money due to financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Court documents, however, said she not only received her full salary during that period but got a $9,000 raise as well.

The trials were delayed multiple times, with Mosby being granted several accommodations from the judge overseeing the case.

Prosecutors were barred from using prior Inspector General investigations as evidence against Mosby. The federal government was ordered to pay for expert witnesses to testify on Mosby's behalf. She was later allowed to switch defense teams, and be represented by the Federal Public Defender's Office, who convinced the judge to move the trials out of Baltimore.

MORE: Prosecutors fight for jury to hear past contradicting statements from Mosby attorneys

Still two separate juries found enough evidence to convict. Despite that, Mosby continues to say she was wrongfully convicted, and politically targeted for her progressive agenda while in office.

Mosby is scheduled to be sentenced on May 23. She faces up to 40 years behind bars.

In the meantime, a website called Justice for Marilyn Mosby has been set up, seeking GoFundMe donations and signatures in support of a Presidential pardon.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices