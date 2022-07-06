Judge grants financial assistance for Marilyn Mosby for upcoming trial

BALTIMORE — A judge ruled that Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby can't afford the cost of expert witnesses in her upcoming federal trial. Now, the court will help her cover some of the costs.

Mosby's legal team asked the court for help through the "criminal justice act".

In her ruling, Judge Lydia Griggsby said that while Mosby can receive some financial assistance. She also has enough financial resources to reimburse the court over time.

Online records show Marilyn Mosby's salary is $248 thousand.

According to the court order, Mosby has until August 5 to let the court know if she can make the payments. She will also be required to provide updates every 30 days .

As of now, Mosby's trial is scheduled to start September 19.

She is running in the primary for city state's attorney on July 19th.