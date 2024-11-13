Judge again rejects Marilyn Mosby's curfew request, citing violation of supervision

BALTIMORE — A federal judge is again rejecting attempts by former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby to modify her home detention status.

Earlier this year Mosby was convicted on two counts of perjury and making a false statement on a home mortgage application.

Despite facing decades behind bars,Jjudge Lydia Kay Griggsby sentenced Mosby to supervised release, including 12 months home detention and 24 hour electronic monitoring.

Last month Mosby claimed to have started a new job as Director of Global Strategic Planning for G.L.O.M. Global, based out of California.

Mosby told Griggsby the job required her to freely travel throughout the state.

In turn, Mosby asked to be placed on a daily curfew rather than home detention.

On Tuesday Griggsby sided with prosecutors and the U.S. Probation Office, rejecting Mosby's request.

Griggsby highlighted how Mosby already violated conditions of her probation.

"On October 30, 2024, the United States Probation Office informed the Court that the Defendant’s adjustment to supervision is “marginal.” This assessment reflects a noticeable decline in the Defendant’s adjustment to supervision since August 30, 2024, when the United States Probation Office advised that the Defendant’s adjustment was “satisfactory.” On October 22, 2024, the Court also received a 12A Report on Offender Under Supervision, which notes that the Defendant failed to advise her probation officer of a change in her schedule and to request an adjustment to her travel schedule during business hours, in violation of the conditions of her supervision. The Defendant’s decline in adjustment to supervision is concerning to this Court."

Court documents also reveal Mosby's failure to prove how the new job meets probationary standards.

"It is not clear to the Court that [Mosby's] new position satisfies the conditions of her supervision. The standard conditions of the Defendant’s supervision require that she work full time at a lawful type of employment, unless excused by her probation officer. But, the United States Probation Office informs the Court that it is currently unable to “confirm [Mosby's] position is lawful or legitimate."

As it stands now, Mosby has more than six months of home detention remaining.

