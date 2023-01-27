Judge orders Public Defender to represent Marilyn Mosby after allowing entire defense team to withdraw

BALTIMORE — A judge authorized Marilyn Mosby's entire defense team to withdraw from her upcoming perjury trial.

The Federal Public Defender's Office has now been ordered to take over as Mosby's new council.

Other Reed Smith lawyers: these three attorneys are involved in the Bolden in responding to a court order.



Court says that good cause has been shown and the Court will grant the motion to withdraw to all the Reed Smith lawyers. @WMAR2News — Amanda Chaya Engel (@acdrazen) January 27, 2023

Attorneys with the Reed Smith law firm had argued a conflict of interest, citing potential criminal contempt charges against their colleague and original lead attorney in the case, A. Scott Bolden.

RELATED: Mosby's lead attorney argues potential contempt charges present case conflict

They raised concern over the possibility of being called as witnesses in future proceedings against Bolden, putting the firm in an untenable position to fairly represent Mosby.

Prosecutors expressed support for Bolden's withdraw, but opposed allowing co-councils Rizwan A. Qureshi, Anthony Todd, and Kelly Miller to do so.

The government explained the move would likely delay the trial for a third time.

A February 3 status hearing has been scheduled to determine next steps in the case.