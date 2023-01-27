Watch Now
Judge orders Public Defender to represent Marilyn Mosby after allowing entire defense team to withdraw

Marilyn Mosby walks out of the federal courthouse with her attorney, A. Scott Bolden, and husband, City Council President Nick Mosby
Posted at 12:00 PM, Jan 27, 2023
BALTIMORE — A judge authorized Marilyn Mosby's entire defense team to withdraw from her upcoming perjury trial.

The Federal Public Defender's Office has now been ordered to take over as Mosby's new council.

Attorneys with the Reed Smith law firm had argued a conflict of interest, citing potential criminal contempt charges against their colleague and original lead attorney in the case, A. Scott Bolden.

RELATED: Mosby's lead attorney argues potential contempt charges present case conflict

They raised concern over the possibility of being called as witnesses in future proceedings against Bolden, putting the firm in an untenable position to fairly represent Mosby.

Prosecutors expressed support for Bolden's withdraw, but opposed allowing co-councils Rizwan A. Qureshi, Anthony Todd, and Kelly Miller to do so.

The government explained the move would likely delay the trial for a third time.

A February 3 status hearing has been scheduled to determine next steps in the case.

